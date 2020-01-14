CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,013 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

KSS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 837,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

