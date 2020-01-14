CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $697,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,880,823 shares of company stock worth $1,793,234,775 in the last ninety days.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 16,947,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,937,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

