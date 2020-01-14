Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 834.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 1,871,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,222. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

