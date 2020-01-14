Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $5.89 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 281.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 984,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

