ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $3.40 million and $393,613.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011841 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,338,800 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

