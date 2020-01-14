Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 212,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,488 shares of company stock worth $329,671 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRA. First Analysis decreased their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

