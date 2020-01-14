Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGC. ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

