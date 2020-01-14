Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 35,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,202 shares of company stock worth $17,025,191. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after acquiring an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. 8,645,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

