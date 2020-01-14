Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.
CHKP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,041. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.