Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

CHKP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,041. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

