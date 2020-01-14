Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.68. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 556,691 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

