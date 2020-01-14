Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

AXDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 235,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

