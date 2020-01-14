Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after buying an additional 832,194 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,364,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,158,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

