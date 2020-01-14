Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

