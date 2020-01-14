Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

