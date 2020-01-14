China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,022. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.82. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

