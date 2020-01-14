Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,730 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.16% of Churchill Downs worth $62,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

