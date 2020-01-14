Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

