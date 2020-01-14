Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 366,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

