Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

