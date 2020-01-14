Citigroup Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $130.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $130.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.