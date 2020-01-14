City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

