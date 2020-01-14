Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a dividend on Monday, January 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

CIVB stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

