Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLIN. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 907 ($11.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 904.99. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.