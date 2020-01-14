Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,511,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

