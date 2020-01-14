CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 3.7%

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42, 3,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

