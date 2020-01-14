Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey Sells 3,322 Shares

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Stewart Sobey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.49. 261,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

