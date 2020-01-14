Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey Sells 3,322 Shares

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Stewart Sobey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38.
NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.49. 261,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.