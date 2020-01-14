Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0013

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $103,033.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

