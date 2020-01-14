Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $72.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.85.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 4,711,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

