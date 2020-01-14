Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 335,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,165 shares of company stock valued at $902,252. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

