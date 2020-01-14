Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCM remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.21. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

