Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $227,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

