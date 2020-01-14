Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $691,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

NVDA stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.20. 6,449,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

