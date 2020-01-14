Corbenic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 257 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. 2,005,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,509. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

