Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GREK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 6,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

