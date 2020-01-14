Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

