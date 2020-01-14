Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 600 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

