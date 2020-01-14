Corbenic Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.78. 1,037,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $303.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

