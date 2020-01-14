Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $77,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 465,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

