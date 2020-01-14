Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $10.74 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, DEx.top and BitForex. Cortex has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $5.18 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

