CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Head to Head Review

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CPFL Energia and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pinnacle West Capital 3 6 3 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $95.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPFL Energia and Pinnacle West Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.29 $563.08 million N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $3.69 billion 2.78 $511.05 million $4.54 20.08

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72% Pinnacle West Capital 14.07% 9.19% 2.78%

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats CPFL Energia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

