Craig Hallum Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. 4,631,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.