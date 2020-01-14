CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Trading 0.5% Higher

CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.02, approximately 8,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 84,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

About CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

