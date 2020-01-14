Critical Analysis: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cerus and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.15%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.94%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $60.91 million 9.93 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -9.80 Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 44.35 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -100.38% -100.59% -41.58% Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54%

Summary

Cerus beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

