CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. CryoPort has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $152,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,002,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 998,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

