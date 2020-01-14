CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 476.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 206.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $13,507.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00663564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

