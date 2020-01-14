CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 6,483,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

