CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $4.05 million and $32,303.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

