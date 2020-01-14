Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.76. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,010 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $133,790.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit