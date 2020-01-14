Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.76. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,010 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $133,790.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.