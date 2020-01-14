Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $137.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

