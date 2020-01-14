Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,073 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.